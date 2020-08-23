Boots is giving away 100,000 free meal deals to Advantage card customers

BOOTS is offering up to 100,000 free meal deals to advantage card holders.

A savvy-shopper spotted the deal through the Boots app and shared it to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK facebook group.

Normally, meal deals cost £3.39 outside London and £3.99 in the capital and at airports.

Typically the deal saves you up to £3.85 when you buy a sandwich, snack, and drink – but you can can save up to £4.

Some social media users took to Facebook to say they were only offered a 30p saving on their boots app.

A Boots spokeswoman said each cardholder will be offered some sort of discount, but it varies per person.

Some users will have 30p off a meal deal, 100,000 will have a free meal deal while another 100,000 people are able to claim a £1 meal deal.

It is understood that as many as two thirds of the 100,000 meal deals up for grabs have yet to be claimed.

To find out what discount you have, you can access the deal through the Boots mobile app under the “my offers” tab.

The offer expires August 25 and can only be redeemed in store.

The Boots advantage card is considered one of the most generous loyalty cards on the high street.

Currently, members of the free-to-join loyalty scheme collect 4 points for every £1 spent.

This used to be boosted to ten points for every £1 for those in the over 60s and Parenting Club schemes.

Boots shoppers were outraged when this was slashed to eight points in March.

