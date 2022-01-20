Boots is making a permanent change that will affect all customers who do not have an Advantage Card.

Boots will make a permanent change that will affect all customers who do not have an Advantage Card.

If you enjoy shopping at Boots, you should be aware of the changes that are now in effect, which will affect all of their customers – and you’ll notice it the most if you don’t have an Advantage Card.

Boots, a British health and beauty retailer, has changed the way its customers shop.

The well-known high-street retailer is known for its loyalty card program, in which customers earn points on their advantage card every time they shop.

The chain, which also operates a number of pharmacies across the United Kingdom, has now confirmed that its Price Advantage program will be reinstated permanently.

This means that shoppers who have an Advantage Card will receive exclusive discounts on around 150 products each month compared to those who do not, and all they have to do is hand over their card and have their items scanned at a lower price.

Customers will be able to tell if an item is part of the Price Advantage because it will have a pink sticker on it with the price for Advantage Card holders and the price for other shoppers, similar to what Tesco does for Clubcard members.

Signing up for the Boots Advantage Card is completely free, and it only takes a few minutes. You can do so on the Boots website, and there is no cost involved.

You can earn points as you shop, and once you’ve accumulated enough, you can use your points to purchase a store.

For every £1 spent, Advantage Card holders receive four points, which are worth one penny each.

This means that if you collect 100 points, you will have £1 to spend, whereas 1,000 points will cost you £10.