Boris Johnson will deliver a speech to the nation as the UK’s covid alert level is raised due to an increase in Omicron cases.

After the UK’s covid alert level was raised to 4 due to a rapid increase in Omicron cases, Boris Johnson is set to make a statement to the nation this evening.

Ministers have been advised to raise the UK from Level 3 to Level 4 by the country’s four chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director.

The Prime Minister will speak to the public at 8 p.m. about the booster vaccine program, but no new restrictions are expected to be discussed.

His message will be pre-recorded, allowing him to avoid questions about whether he broke coronavirus rules by participating in a virtual Downing Street staff Christmas quiz last December.

Following advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the alert level was raised after a total of 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation were reported in the UK as of Sunday.

According to the most recent statistics, 38 more Omicron cases have been confirmed in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to 159.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 4,002 coronavirus cases reported north of the border, but no new deaths have been reported.

The total number of Omicron cases in the UK now stands at 3,137, up from 1,898 cases on Saturday.

It comes after Deputy First Minister John Swinney stated that all options for combating the Omicron variant’s rise are on the table.

Mr Swinney said on BBC’s The Sunday Show: “Fundamentally, we face a very serious threat because Omicron is galloping its way through Scotland and circulating through our communities.”

“The problem for us is that no one will thank us if we plan for the best case scenario and the worst case scenario wins.”

“In the space of a week, Omicron has gone from 2% of cases in Scotland to 18% yesterday.”

“The doubling time is just over two days, compared to 14 days for earlier virus variants.”