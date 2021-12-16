Borsa Istanbul in Turkey closed with a new high on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed Wednesday with a new high.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 rose 4.52 points, or 0.21 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey’s benchmark stock index hit a new high of 2,162.26 points on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,190.61 points, up 4.52 points, or 0.21 percent, from its previous close of 2,157.74 points.

The index’s daily low was 2,145.63 points, while its daily high was 2,195.07.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.7 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)121.8 billion), with a daily trading volume of around 27.7 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.9 billion.

In comparison to Tuesday’s close, 31 stocks on the index rose, 68 fell, and one remained unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti, and iron and steel producer Kardemir were among the companies with the highest trading volumes.

Gubre Fabrikalari’s stock rose the most, rising 6.69 percent, while participation bank Albaraka Turk’s stock dropped the most, falling 6.48 percent.

According to data from the Precious Metals and Diamond Markets of Borsa Istanbul, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,768.80 at market close, down from (dollar)1,782.80 at the previous close.

As of 6.24 p.m. local time (1524 GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had fallen 1.5 percent to (dollar)72.62 per barrel.