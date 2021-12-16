Borsa Istanbul in Turkey has set a new high of 2,050.

The BIST 100 index has gained 26.89 points, or 1.34 percent, since the previous close.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s benchmark stock index finished the day higher on Thursday, reaching an all-time high of 2,053.47 points during the session and closing the day at a new high of 2,031.44.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,013.12 points, up 26.89 points, or 1.34 percent, from its previous close of 2,004.55 points.

During the day, the index reached a low of 2,010.20 points and a high of 2,053.47 points.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.63 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)120 billion), with a daily trading volume of around 51.2 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.72 billion.

In comparison to Wednesday’s close, 54 stocks on the index rose, 44 fell, and two remained unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, glassmaker Sise Cam, and iron and steel producer Kardemir were the companies with the highest trading volumes.

Turkish Airlines’ stock rose 7.95%, while Torunlar’s stock fell 3.4 percent.

According to data from the Precious Metals and Diamond Markets of Borsa Istanbul, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,782.40 at market close, down from (dollar)1,790.15 at the previous close.

As of 6.59 p.m. local time (1559GMT), Brent crude oil was down 0.8 percent to (dollar)75.21 per barrel.