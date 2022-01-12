Borsa Istanbul in Turkiye closed higher on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed Wednesday with gains.

On Wednesday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index closed at 2,064.21, up 0.89 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,070.35 points, up 18.18 points from Tuesday’s close of 2,046.03 points.

The index’s daily low was 2,055.66 points, and its daily high was 2,074.76.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.65 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)120.1 billion), with daily trading volume of 37.2 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.7 billion.

In comparison to Tuesday’s close, the index rose 67 stocks, fell 27 stocks, and remained unchanged at six.

Kardemir, a Turkish iron and steel company, Sise Cam, a glass manufacturer, and Turkish Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, all had the highest trading volumes.

Alarko Holdings was the best performer, with shares up 6.64 percent, while software developer Logo’s stock dropped 2.05 percent.

By market close, one ounce of gold was trading for (dollar)1,819.85, up from (dollar)1,815.20.

As of 6.27 p.m. local time (1527GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at (dollar)84.20 per barrel, up 0.57 percent.