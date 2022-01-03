Borsa Istanbul in Turkiye comes to a close on Monday.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closes on Monday.

BIST 100 is up 69 points from where it was at the end of last year.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Monday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index closed at 1,926.66 points, up 3.71 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index began the day at 1,871.25 points, up 69.01 points from the previous year’s close of 1,857.65 points.

During the day, the index reached a low of 1,864.79 points and a high of 1,926.66 points.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.56 trillion Turkish liras (roughly (dollar)117 billion), with a daily trading volume of 21.9 billion liras (roughly (dollar)1.63 billion.

In comparison to Friday’s close, the index rose 92 stocks, fell seven, and remained unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and ironsteel producer Eregli were among the companies with the highest trading volumes.

Tofas, a manufacturer of automobiles, was the best performer, with shares rising 9.58 percent, while Verusa Holding’s stock fell 3.85 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had dropped to (dollar)1,830, down from (dollar)1,824.65 at Friday’s close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)78.5 per barrel.