Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed Friday with gains.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, ended the day higher on Friday.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 has gained 85.98 points, or 4.76 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose to 1,891.28 points on Friday.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 85.98 points, or 4.76 percent, from Thursday’s close of 1,805.30 points, after opening the day at 1,820.67 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,808.93 points, and its daily high was 1,891.28 points.

By market close, BIST 100 had a total market value of approximately 1.5 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)132.2 billion), with a daily trading volume of over 26.6 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.2 billion.

In comparison to Thursday’s close, 87 stocks on the index rose, 8 fell, and five remained unchanged.

Glassmaker Sise Cam, iron and steel producer Eregli, and Turkish Airlines were the companies with the highest trading volumes.

The best-performing stock was Tofas, which rose 9.99 percent, while Turk Ilac Serum fell 9.73 percent.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,808.20 at the end of the day, down from (dollar)1,810.70 at the previous close.

As of 6.18 p.m. local time (1518GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had dropped 0.1 percent to (dollar)76.52 per barrel.