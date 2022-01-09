Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed on a high note on Friday.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closes on a high note on Friday.

The BIST 100 index has gained 25.8 points, or 1.28 percent, since the previous close.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s benchmark stock index climbed to 2,033.32 points on Friday.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 25.77 points, or 1.28 percent, from Thursday’s close of 2,007.55 points, after opening the day at 2,020.27 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,994.45 points, and its daily high was 2,036.08 points.

The daily trading volume was 34.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.5 billion), with 61 stocks on the index rising, 33 falling, and six remaining unchanged from Thursday’s close.

Private lender Garanti, iron and steel producer Eregli, and national flag carrier Turkish Airlines all had the highest trading volumes.

The best-performing stock was Erbosan (ERBOS), which rose 9.96%, while the worst-performing stock was Logo, which fell 3.35 percent.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,790.00 by day’s end, down from (dollar)1,800.70 at the previous close.

As of 6.26 p.m. local time (1526GMT), Brent crude oil was up 0.08 percent to (dollar)82.07 per barrel.