Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed with losses on Monday.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 28.11 points, or 1.35 percent, from its previous close.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index finished with losses for the second trading day in a row, closing at 2,056.36 points.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,007.04 points, down 28.11 points, or 1.35 percent, from Friday’s close of 2,084.47 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,914.02 points, and its daily high was 2,149.40 points.

By market close, BIST 100 had a total market value of approximately 1.65 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)101.2 billion), with a daily trading volume of 45.2 billion liras ((dollar)2.6 billion.

During the day, 24 of the index’s stocks rose, 75 fell, and one remained unchanged from Friday’s close.

Glassmaker Sise Cam, private lender Garanti BBVA, and iron and steel producer Eregli were among the companies with the highest trading volumes.

Turk Telekom’s stock rose 9.98%, while Tofas’ and Sok Marketler’s stocks fell 9.99% each.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,801.55 at the end of the day, down from (dollar)1,810.15 at the previous close.

As of 6.49 p.m. local time (1549 GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had fallen 5.2 percent to (dollar)69.68 per barrel.