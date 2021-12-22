Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed with losses on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed on a negative note on Wednesday.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 87.87 points, or 4.64 percent, since the previous close.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index finished with a loss for the fourth consecutive trading day, closing at 1,804.15 points.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 1,832.14 points, down 87.87 points, or 4.64 percent, from Tuesday’s close of 1,892.02 points.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,792.25 by the end of the day, down from (dollar)1,793 at the previous close.

As of 6.25 p.m. local time (1525GMT), Brent crude oil was up 0.5 percent to (dollar)74.33 per barrel.