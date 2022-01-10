Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closes on Monday.

Borsa Istanbul in Turkiye comes to a close on Monday.

From Friday’s close, the BIST 100 has gained more than 11 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The benchmark stock index in Turkiye closed at 2,045.16 points on Monday, up 0.58 percent from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,049.54, up 11.84 points from the previous day’s close of 2,033.32.

The index hit a low of 2,045.16 points during the day and a high of 2,071.81 points.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (roughly US$119 billion), with a daily trading volume of 34 billion liras (roughly US$2.5 billion).

In comparison to Friday’s close, 63 stocks on the index rose during the day, 31 fell, and the rest remained unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and ironsteel producer Eregli had the highest trading volumes.

Erbosan (ERBOS), a pipe and tube manufacturer, was the best performer, with shares up 9.91 percent, while Tofas, an automobile manufacturer, saw the sharpest drop, with shares down 2.24 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had risen to (dollar)1,805.00, up from (dollar)1,790.00 at Friday’s close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)81 per barrel.