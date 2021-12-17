Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closes with a sharp drop from a record high.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, has dropped sharply from its all-time high.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 194.08 points, or 8.52 percent, since the previous close.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey’s benchmark stock index lost ground on Friday, closing at 2,084.47 points, down sharply from the previous day’s all-time high.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,323.16 points, down 194.08 points, or 8.52 percent, from Thursday’s close of 2,278.55 points.

The index’s daily low was 2,071.25 points, and its daily high was 2,406.87 points.

By market close, the BIST 100’s total market value was around 1.66 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)109.6 billion), with daily trading volume of 77 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)4.7 billion.

Only two of the index’s stocks rose during the day, while 98 fell in comparison to Thursday’s close.

Private lender Garanti BBVA, national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, and glassmaker Sise Cam all had the highest trading volumes.

Anadolu Efes, a beverage manufacturer, saw its stock price rise 2.51%, while at least five other companies saw their stock price fall 10%.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,810.15 at the end of the day, up from (dollar)1,785.50 at the previous close.

As of 6.40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had fallen 2.5 percent to (dollar)73.12 per barrel.