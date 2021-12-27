Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, ended the day higher on Monday.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 has gained 5.85 points, or 0.31 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The benchmark stock index in Turkey finished Monday with gains, closing at 1,897.13 points.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index gained 5.85 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday’s close of 1,891.28 points, after starting the day at 1,902.35 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,873.30 points, and its daily high was 1,942.53 points.

By market close, BIST 100 had a total market value of approximately 1.5 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)129.8 billion), with a daily trading volume of more than 30.8 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.7 billion.

In comparison to Friday’s close, 45 stocks on the index rose during the day, 52 fell, and three remained unchanged.

Garanti BBVA, Turkish Airlines, and Sasa, a polyester producer, had the highest trading volumes.

Tumosan Motor, a tractor manufacturer, had the best performance, up 9.95 percent, while Enka, an engineering and construction company, had the worst performance, down 3.46 percent.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,809.40 by the end of the day, up from (dollar)1,808.20 at the previous close.

As of 6.55 p.m. local time (1555GMT), Brent crude oil was up 3.4 percent to (dollar)78.36 per barrel.