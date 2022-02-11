Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, ends the week in positive territory.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, ends the week in the green.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 is up 0.61 percent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Friday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index rose 0.61 percent to 2,051.05 points, a weekly high.

The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul opened the day at 2,023.04 points, up 12.38 points from Tuesday’s close of 2,038.67 points.

The benchmark index gained 5.5 percent this week on a weekly basis.

According to data from the Precious Metals and Diamond Markets of Borsa Istanbul, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,831.50 at market close, down from (dollar)1,842.80 at the previous close.

As of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515 GMT) on Friday, Brent crude oil was trading around (dollar)92.55 per barrel, with a day range of (dollar)90.53 to (dollar)92.74.