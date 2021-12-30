Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, finished Thursday with losses.

BIST 100 has dropped by more than 30 points since the last close.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday, Turkey’s main stock index ended the day at 1,863.65 points.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 1,916.28 points, down 31.81 points, or 1.68 percent, from its previous close of 1,895.46 points on Wednesday.

The index’s daily low was 1,860.69 points, and its daily high was 1,923.70 points.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of approximately 1.5 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)123 billion), with a daily trading volume of 24 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.9 billion.

In comparison to Wednesday’s close, 23 stocks on the index rose, 74 fell, and three stayed the same.

Garanti BBVA, Sasa, and Eregli, a polyester manufacturer, had the highest trading volumes.

Investment bank Is Yatirim’s stock rose 4.59 percent, while gas company Aygaz’s stock fell 6.14 percent.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,808.85 by the end of the day, up from (dollar)1,808.00 at the previous close.

As of 6.18 p.m. local time (1518 GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had risen nearly 1% to (dollar)77.33 per barrel.