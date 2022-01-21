Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, has ended the week with a loss.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, has finished the week with a loss.

The BIST 100 is down 3.05 points from its previous close.

ANKARA

The benchmark stock index in Turkiye closed at 2,011.16 points on Friday, down 0.15 percent from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,008.05 points, down 3.05 points from Thursday’s close of 2,014.21.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had risen to (dollar)1,839 from (dollar)1,835 at the previous close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)88.85 per barrel.