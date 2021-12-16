Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, has surpassed 2,000 points, setting new highs.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 is up 23.51 points, or 1.19 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index ended the day higher, surpassing 2,000 points for the first time in history.

During the session, the index reached a new high of 2,012.14 points and a new closing record of 2,004.55.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 1,997.15 points, up 23.51 points, or 1.19 percent, from the previous close of 1,981.04 points.

The index’s daily low was 1,977.85 points, and its daily high was 2,012.26 points.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)118.2 billion) and a daily trading volume of around 50.5 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.7 billion).

In comparison to Tuesday’s close, 62 stocks on the index rose, 35 fell, and three were unchanged.

Turkish Airlines, Garanti BBVA, and glassmaker Sise Cam had the highest trading volumes.

Hektas, a producer of agricultural insecticides, saw its stock rise 9.99 percent, while Verusa Holding’s stock fell 2.79 percent.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,790.15 at market close, up from (dollar)1,781.00 at the previous close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was down 0.04 percent to (dollar)75.41 per barrel.