Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, is down 5% at the close.

BIST 100 has dropped more than 100 points since the previous close.

ANKARA

Turkiye’s main stock index closed at 1,910.29 points on Monday, down 5.02 percent from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the week at 2,004.87 points, down 100.87 points from Friday’s close of 2,011.16.

The index’s daily low was 1,910.29 points, and its daily high was 2,013.10.

By market close, the BIST 100 had a total market value of around 1.53 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)114.2 billion) and a daily trading volume of 39.3 billion liras ((dollar)2.9 billion.

In comparison to last week’s close, six stocks on the index rose and 94 fell on the first trading day of the week.

Turkish Airlines, private lender Garanti BBVA, and petrochemical firm Petkim were the companies with the highest trading volumes.

IS GYO, a real estate investment trust, had the best performance, with shares rising 3.24 percent, while Net Holding’s stock fell 9.57 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had risen slightly from the previous close of (dollar)1,839 to (dollar)1,839.90.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was around (dollar)85.30 per barrel.