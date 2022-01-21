Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, was down at Thursday’s close.

At Thursday’s close, Turkiye’s Borsa Istanbul was down.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 27.87 points since the previous close.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Turkiye’s main stock index closed at 2,014.21 points on Thursday, down 1.36 percent from its previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,056.21 points, down 27.87 points from the previous day’s close of 2,042.08.

During the day, the index reached a low of 1,984.43 points and a high of 2,065.84 points.

By market close, the BIST 100’s total market value was around 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ((dollar)118.77 billion), with daily trading volume of 47.77 billion liras ((dollar)3.55 billion.

In comparison to Wednesday’s close, 23 stocks on the index rose, 76 fell, and one remained unchanged on the fourth transaction day of the week.

Turkish Airlines, ironsteel producer Kardemir, and private lender Garanti BBVA had the highest trading volumes.

Alarko Holdings was the best performer, with shares up 6.32 percent, while industrial yard producer KordSA’s stock dropped 3.9 percent.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had risen to (dollar)1,835 from (dollar)1,810 the day before.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), Brent crude oil was trading at around (dollar)88.50 per barrel.