Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, was down at Thursday’s close.

BIST 100 is down 27.87 points from its previous high.

ANKARA

Turkiye’s main stock index closed at 2,014.21 points on Thursday, down 1.36 percent from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,056.21, down 27.87 points from Wednesday’s close of 2,042.08.

By market close, the price of one ounce of gold had risen to (dollar)1,835 from (dollar)1,810 at the previous close.

As of 6.30 p.m. local time (1530GMT), the price of Brent crude oil was around (dollar)88.50 per barrel.