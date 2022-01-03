Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, will open on a high note in 2022.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, will begin trading in 2022 on a high note.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index rose 13.6 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened the first trading day of 2022 at 1,871.25, up 0.73 percent or 13.59 points from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 16.7 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)1.2 billion, the BIST 100 index fell 0.32 percent on Friday, ending the year at 1,857.65 points.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was at 13.6800, up from 13.4570 the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate rose to 15.6950 liras from 15.2680 liras, while a British pound was worth 18.6000 liras, up from 18.2640 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)78.4 per barrel.