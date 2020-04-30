Börse Express – Asklepios sees Corona climax behind

The hospital operator is Asklepios
so far come through the corona crisis well. In the hamburger
Asklepios Kliniken had the number of Covid 19 patients after one
Surge peaked in March and was clearly on
fell below 60, said CEO Kai Hankeln on Thursday.
Most recently, 38 percent of the ventilation capacities were free. Also
the supply situation with protective masks and sterillium relaxed.
Hankeln called for an exit strategy for hospitals: “We have to
come back to normal operation now, “he said. With that
Postponing non-urgent operations and keeping them free
There is an increasing backlog of treatment in intensive care beds. The
Waiting time of patients grows, what health risks entail
bring. At the same time, significantly fewer patients would come to the
Emergency rooms, probably out of concern for the corona virus. “Come
to the clinics, “Hankeln appealed. The hospitals were
for sure.
Germany sees itself as the second largest for the further corona crisis
private hospital operators well equipped, albeit that
Postponing operations and keeping intensive care beds free
Earnings in 2020 are likely to have a negative impact. Increased last year
Asklepios sales by 3.8 percent to 3.5 billion euros
Profit climbed slightly to 172 million euros. This helped
Group with 160 healthcare facilities nationwide an increase of
ten percent in patient numbers to 2.5 million.
Hankeln resisted the planned takeover of Rhön Klinikum
against the action of the Hessian medical technology provider B. Braun.
The Rhön major shareholder wanted his “excessive demands”
enrich and act “in the style of a hedge fund”. Asclepius wants
Rhön Clinic together with founder Eugen Münch
take over, B. Braun had resisted and one
Special dividend required. Rhön supports the takeover by
Asklepios./als/DP/jha
