Börse Express – Asklepios sees Corona climax behind

The hospital operator is Asklepios

so far come through the corona crisis well. In the hamburger

Asklepios Kliniken had the number of Covid 19 patients after one

Surge peaked in March and was clearly on

fell below 60, said CEO Kai Hankeln on Thursday.

Most recently, 38 percent of the ventilation capacities were free. Also

the supply situation with protective masks and sterillium relaxed.

Hankeln called for an exit strategy for hospitals: “We have to

come back to normal operation now, “he said. With that

Postponing non-urgent operations and keeping them free

There is an increasing backlog of treatment in intensive care beds. The

Waiting time of patients grows, what health risks entail

bring. At the same time, significantly fewer patients would come to the

Emergency rooms, probably out of concern for the corona virus. “Come

to the clinics, “Hankeln appealed. The hospitals were

for sure.

Germany sees itself as the second largest for the further corona crisis

private hospital operators well equipped, albeit that

Postponing operations and keeping intensive care beds free

Earnings in 2020 are likely to have a negative impact. Increased last year

Asklepios sales by 3.8 percent to 3.5 billion euros

Profit climbed slightly to 172 million euros. This helped

Group with 160 healthcare facilities nationwide an increase of

ten percent in patient numbers to 2.5 million.

Hankeln resisted the planned takeover of Rhön Klinikum

against the action of the Hessian medical technology provider B. Braun.

The Rhön major shareholder wanted his “excessive demands”

enrich and act “in the style of a hedge fund”. Asclepius wants

Rhön Clinic together with founder Eugen Münch

take over, B. Braun had resisted and one

Special dividend required. Rhön supports the takeover by

Asklepios./als/DP/jha

