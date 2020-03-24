Börse Express – Coronavirus – Lenzing AG suspends forecast for 2020

The listed Upper Austrian

Lenzing fiber group sets the forecast published on March 12

for 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis. The company announced on

known late Tuesday evening. Lenzing expects the result

for 2020 will be below the level of 2019, it said in one

Message.

The Lenzing Group therefore expects because of the global

Coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on sales

in the textile fiber business. “To be stronger than you

Lenzing already has the counteracting expected decline in earnings

started cost-cutting measures at all locations worldwide

to implement, “said the company.

