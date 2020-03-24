Börse Express – Coronavirus – Lenzing AG suspends forecast for 2020

The listed Upper Austrian
Lenzing fiber group sets the forecast published on March 12
for 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis. The company announced on
known late Tuesday evening. Lenzing expects the result
for 2020 will be below the level of 2019, it said in one
Message.
The Lenzing Group therefore expects because of the global
Coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on sales
in the textile fiber business. “To be stronger than you
Lenzing already has the counteracting expected decline in earnings
started cost-cutting measures at all locations worldwide
to implement, “said the company.
