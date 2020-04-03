Börse Express – Equities Eastern Europe Closing: Recovery from previous day’s losses

The most important

Eastern European exchanges have changed on Thursday

Extent recovered from their significant previous day’s losses. The worries ahead

the unforeseeable effects of the coronavirus pandemic

with investors in mind, however. The general focus was

an oil price rally triggered by US President Donald Trump.

The Russian RTSI made the biggest price jump in comparison

, driven by the recovery rally at the

Crude oil prices soared by 4.7 percent to 1034.06 points.

According to Trump, Russia and Saudi Arabia want theirs

Reduce oil production. The rising oil prices underpowered

among others the shares of the oil company Rosneft. However, the Kremlin

the US President’s statements were immediately rejected.

The PX went to the Prague Stock Exchange by 1.3 percent

up to 780.85 points. The individual values ​​showed

Financial stocks mostly strong. The 3.7 percent higher shares in Vienna

Insurance Group were the PX leader, direct

behind it was the title of Komercni Banka by 2.9

Percent too. Moneta shares rose 1.8 percent. Not

Only the titles from. could benefit from the strong industry trend

Erste Group with a minus of 2.1 percent. The bench

had its outlook for that on the evening before the market closed

Financial year 2020 withdrawn.

The leading index Bux rose in Budapest by 0.7 percent

to 32591.95 points. Support came in the course of the oil price rally

all of 5.9 percent price gains in the shares of the oil company

Mol . The other heavyweights ended up against it

weaker. The shares of the

Pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter, which lost 2.7 percent. The

Title from MTelekom decreased by 0.6 percent and those of

OTP bank gave something with a minus of 0.3 percent

more moderate after.

In Warsaw it went for the Wig-30 by 0.6 percent

1719.24 points up, while the broader wig increased by 0.5

Percent rose to 41,219.51 points. The market was also supported

especially strong oil values ​​here. So the shares of PKN moved

Orlen rose 8.3 percent and Grupa Lotos titles won 6.3

Percent. There was also a demand for some utility stocks such as PGE,

Tauron and Enea with increases between 5.1 and 3.0

Percent. Meanwhile, the Santander financials were weak

Bank Polska and Alior Bank with duties in excess of 4

Percent./dkm/APA/tih/he

