Börse Express – Equities Eastern Europe Closing: Recovery from previous day’s losses

The most important
Eastern European exchanges have changed on Thursday
Extent recovered from their significant previous day’s losses. The worries ahead
the unforeseeable effects of the coronavirus pandemic
with investors in mind, however. The general focus was
an oil price rally triggered by US President Donald Trump.
The Russian RTSI made the biggest price jump in comparison
, driven by the recovery rally at the
Crude oil prices soared by 4.7 percent to 1034.06 points.
According to Trump, Russia and Saudi Arabia want theirs
Reduce oil production. The rising oil prices underpowered
among others the shares of the oil company Rosneft. However, the Kremlin
the US President’s statements were immediately rejected.
The PX went to the Prague Stock Exchange by 1.3 percent
up to 780.85 points. The individual values showed
Financial stocks mostly strong. The 3.7 percent higher shares in Vienna
Insurance Group were the PX leader, direct
behind it was the title of Komercni Banka by 2.9
Percent too. Moneta shares rose 1.8 percent. Not
Only the titles from. could benefit from the strong industry trend
Erste Group with a minus of 2.1 percent. The bench
had its outlook for that on the evening before the market closed
Financial year 2020 withdrawn.
The leading index Bux rose in Budapest by 0.7 percent
to 32591.95 points. Support came in the course of the oil price rally
all of 5.9 percent price gains in the shares of the oil company
Mol . The other heavyweights ended up against it
weaker. The shares of the
Pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter, which lost 2.7 percent. The
Title from MTelekom decreased by 0.6 percent and those of
OTP bank gave something with a minus of 0.3 percent
more moderate after.
In Warsaw it went for the Wig-30 by 0.6 percent
1719.24 points up, while the broader wig increased by 0.5
Percent rose to 41,219.51 points. The market was also supported
especially strong oil values here. So the shares of PKN moved
Orlen rose 8.3 percent and Grupa Lotos titles won 6.3
Percent. There was also a demand for some utility stocks such as PGE,
Tauron and Enea with increases between 5.1 and 3.0
Percent. Meanwhile, the Santander financials were weak
Bank Polska and Alior Bank with duties in excess of 4
Percent./dkm/APA/tih/he
