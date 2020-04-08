Börse Express – FOCUS ON SHARE: HeidelbergCement weak

With a course loss of more than two
Percent have HeidelbergCement shares at the
Wednesday’s biggest Dax – Losers in
pre-exchange trading counted on Tradegate. The were burdened
Papers of the cement manufacturer from a sales recommendation of
Investment bank JPMorgan.
Its analyst Elodie Rall justified the grading of “neutral”
on “underweight” especially with the debt ratio. The
Ratio of net debt to operating profit (Ebitda) is
highest among Heidelbergers in the European construction sector. With that
the corporation in the corona crisis financially less flexible than
Competitors./bek/fba
ISIN DE0006047004
AXC0085 2020-04-08 / 08: 45
