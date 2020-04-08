Börse Express – FOCUS ON SHARE: HeidelbergCement weak

With a course loss of more than two

Percent have HeidelbergCement shares at the

Wednesday’s biggest Dax – Losers in

pre-exchange trading counted on Tradegate. The were burdened

Papers of the cement manufacturer from a sales recommendation of

Investment bank JPMorgan.

Its analyst Elodie Rall justified the grading of “neutral”

on “underweight” especially with the debt ratio. The

Ratio of net debt to operating profit (Ebitda) is

highest among Heidelbergers in the European construction sector. With that

the corporation in the corona crisis financially less flexible than

Competitors./bek/fba

