Börse Express – Groundbreaking for the 30 GW high performance

CHENGDU, China, June 10 / PRNewswire / – On March 25th, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project took place in Huaizhou New Town, Jintang County, Chengdu, China.

With a total investment of CNY 20 billion, the Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project will implement the annual 30 GW high-performance solar cell and support project in Jintang County, Chengdu City, China, for an estimated production increase of approximately 70 billion CNY and will create over 10,000 new jobs. Phase I of the project will be completed by the end of 2020 and start of production in early 2021. Through the Jintang project as a pilot project, Tongwei will actively implement the use of 5G in the industrial internet area, making the Jintang project a model for an advanced 5G + manufacturing industry and building an environmentally friendly smart city with photovoltaics in the industrial manufacturing scenario will be sponsored by Tongwei.

The construction of the Tongwei Solar Photovoltaic Industrial Base Project will take full advantage of the local benefits of building a large production base in Chengdu, which will affect western China and export photovoltaic products to European markets.