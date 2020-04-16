Börse Express – Medit receives ISO

IEC 27001 certification for information security management

SOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Medit, a global provider of 3D scanning solutions for dental practices and laboratories, announces its ISO / IEC 27001 certification for information security management. Standard-compliant companies must meet strict information security risk and control requirements. This ensures that they comply with information security claims and manage them through an information security management system (ISMS).

Medit’s 3D scanners, including the i500 intraoral scanner, are connected to Medit Link, an online platform with integrated cloud storage for managing dental workflows. Medit Link enables users to set up dental patient cases and store patient information, scan data, treatment details and order information including payment information.

The ISO / IEC 27001 certification guarantees that Medit’s software solution complies with the highest security standards and that all data uploaded to the cloud is protected, as the standard contains codes of conduct for cloud services and provisions of the EU GDPR. This ensures that the platform is operated safely and reliably with regard to information protection.

“We are proud to be one of the first providers of dental scanning solutions to be awarded the ISO / IEC 27001 certification. Data protection is of the utmost importance for Medit in order to be able to protect our users’ information at all times,” said Jaesung Choi, CISO from Medit.

ISO / IEC 27001 is an international standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

About Medit Corp.

Medit is a global provider of 3D measuring devices and software solutions for dental practices and laboratories. The offer includes a. intraoral scanners based on proprietary, patented technology and platform solutions for digital dentistry that support collaborative workflows. The Solutionix line also offers 3D scanners and software for the industrial sector. The company’s goal is to deliver innovative technology and products of the highest quality to ensure the mutual growth of all partners.

Since its inception in 2000, Medit has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company also has offices in America and Europe and a global sales network with distributors in over 70 countries.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076877/Medit_Logo.jpg