Börse Express – OTS: Wirecard AG / Wirecard wins high-growth Turkish …

Wirecard wins high-growth Turkish streaming platform S
Sports
Plus as a new customer and will process all payments in the future
Aschheim (Munich) (ots) – Wirecard, the world’s leading
Innovation driver
for digital financial technology, the Turkish
Sports streaming platform S
Sport Plus won as a customer. Within the scope of the cooperation
Wirecard
all payments starting on the S Sport Plus platform
occur. This
includes both payment processes when registering new customers
also
recurring subscription payments.
“Streaming sports content is becoming increasingly popular. It is
important that we
our customers not only the best streaming service, but also
the
offer the best possible registration and payment experience, “says Ozgur Oguz,
Project
Manager at S Sport Plus. The technology from Wirecard does this
one
important contribution. “Streaming customers want to go straight to theirs
Favorite content
arrive and that means that there are no interruptions or
Delays in
Payment process, “added Burhan Eliacik, General Manager
Turkey at
Wirecard. “We are pleased to have such a popular and successful one
Brand like S
Sport Plus offer our payment know-how and our technology
to be able to. “
S Sport Plus is a subsidiary of the renowned Saran
Group, one
the leading international company for the dissemination of
Media content.
S Sport Plus offers more than 300 hours of live streaming per month
such as
numerous on-demand content. For example, users can use the
Premier League,
Track NBA, F1, Bundesliga, UFC and many other sporting events.
The
Company recently added its content portfolio through the offering
additional
Sports documentaries, action and sports films expanded to include
rising
Meet user demand for online content.
The cooperation between S Sport Plus and Wirecard offers for both
Companies
further potential to increase user loyalty among S Sport Plus customers
increase. “We
look forward to expanding our cooperation with future ones
Payment projects, including the development of
Loyalty solutions, “says
Burhan Eliacik. “With Wirecard we have a partner with local
Expertise,
but also found worldwide experience in payments, one
ideal
Combination for our constantly growing platform. We’re glad
on the
Cooperation, “adds Ozgur Oguz.
About Wirecard:
Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the fastest growing in the world
digital
Financial Commerce platforms. We offer both
Business customers as
consumers are also facing a constantly growing ecosystem
Real-time value-added services
all about innovative digital payment transactions by one
integrated
B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on solutions
the areas
Payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and
Couponing, data
Analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels
(on-line,
mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in
several
Key markets and holds licenses for all major payment and
Card networks. Wirecard AG is based in Frankfurt
Stock exchange listed
(DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at
http://www.wirecard.com.
About S Sport Plus:
S Sport Plus, the first pure sports video service in Turkey, offers
per month
more than 300 hours of live streaming along with various
On-demand content. The users can be internationally known
Premium sports organizations like the Premier League, NBA, F1,
Bundesliga, UFC
as well as many other sporting events anytime, anywhere
different
Track devices. The service offers many important ones
Streaming functions,
including up to 4 simultaneous live streaming screens, pause
and
Catch-up TV and data-friendly viewing options. The service plans
be short
Content portfolio by offering additional
Sports documentaries, action
and sports films expanded to meet the increasing user demand
to
Online content due to COVID 19 restriction measures
to meet.
Press contact:
Wirecard media contact:
Wirecard AG
Jana Tilz
Tel .: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363
Email: [email protected]
Further material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/15202/4571344
OTS: Wirecard AG
ISIN: DE0007472060
ISIN DE0007472060
AXC0070 2020-04-15 / 07: 32
Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. Redistribution, republication or permanent storage without the express prior consent of dpa-AFX is not permitted.
.