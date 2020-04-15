Börse Express – OTS: Wirecard AG / Wirecard wins high-growth Turkish …

Wirecard wins high-growth Turkish streaming platform S

Sports

Plus as a new customer and will process all payments in the future

Aschheim (Munich) (ots) – Wirecard, the world’s leading

Innovation driver

for digital financial technology, the Turkish

Sports streaming platform S

Sport Plus won as a customer. Within the scope of the cooperation

Wirecard

all payments starting on the S Sport Plus platform

occur. This

includes both payment processes when registering new customers

also

recurring subscription payments.

“Streaming sports content is becoming increasingly popular. It is

important that we

our customers not only the best streaming service, but also

the

offer the best possible registration and payment experience, “says Ozgur Oguz,

Project

Manager at S Sport Plus. The technology from Wirecard does this

one

important contribution. “Streaming customers want to go straight to theirs

Favorite content

arrive and that means that there are no interruptions or

Delays in

Payment process, “added Burhan Eliacik, General Manager

Turkey at

Wirecard. “We are pleased to have such a popular and successful one

Brand like S

Sport Plus offer our payment know-how and our technology

to be able to. “

S Sport Plus is a subsidiary of the renowned Saran

Group, one

the leading international company for the dissemination of

Media content.

S Sport Plus offers more than 300 hours of live streaming per month

such as

numerous on-demand content. For example, users can use the

Premier League,

Track NBA, F1, Bundesliga, UFC and many other sporting events.

The

Company recently added its content portfolio through the offering

additional

Sports documentaries, action and sports films expanded to include

rising

Meet user demand for online content.

The cooperation between S Sport Plus and Wirecard offers for both

Companies

further potential to increase user loyalty among S Sport Plus customers

increase. “We

look forward to expanding our cooperation with future ones

Payment projects, including the development of

Loyalty solutions, “says

Burhan Eliacik. “With Wirecard we have a partner with local

Expertise,

but also found worldwide experience in payments, one

ideal

Combination for our constantly growing platform. We’re glad

on the

Cooperation, “adds Ozgur Oguz.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the fastest growing in the world

digital

Financial Commerce platforms. We offer both

Business customers as

consumers are also facing a constantly growing ecosystem

Real-time value-added services

all about innovative digital payment transactions by one

integrated

B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on solutions

the areas

Payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and

Couponing, data

Analytics and conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels

(on-line,

mobile, POS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in

several

Key markets and holds licenses for all major payment and

Card networks. Wirecard AG is based in Frankfurt

Stock exchange listed

(DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Find out more at

http://www.wirecard.com.

About S Sport Plus:

S Sport Plus, the first pure sports video service in Turkey, offers

per month

more than 300 hours of live streaming along with various

On-demand content. The users can be internationally known

Premium sports organizations like the Premier League, NBA, F1,

Bundesliga, UFC

as well as many other sporting events anytime, anywhere

different

Track devices. The service offers many important ones

Streaming functions,

including up to 4 simultaneous live streaming screens, pause

and

Catch-up TV and data-friendly viewing options. The service plans

be short

Content portfolio by offering additional

Sports documentaries, action

and sports films expanded to meet the increasing user demand

to

Online content due to COVID 19 restriction measures

to meet.

Press contact:

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel .: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

Email: [email protected]

Further material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/15202/4571344

OTS: Wirecard AG

ISIN: DE0007472060

ISIN DE0007472060

AXC0070 2020-04-15 / 07: 32

Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. Redistribution, republication or permanent storage without the express prior consent of dpa-AFX is not permitted.