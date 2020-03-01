Börse Express – “profile”: Luanda Leaks – Andritz lost major order in Angola

Contract with company of former president’s daughter Isabel dos Santos for 285 million euros / Angolan government subsequently overturned power plant deal

Vienna / Graz (OTS) – As the news magazine "profil" reports in its current edition, the Styrian plant manufacturer Andritz had a large order in Angola for a short time in mid-2018, but quickly lost it again. Andritz companies in Austria, Germany, Angola and China were to provide supplies and services for a large hydropower project called Caculo Cabaca. Contracts were signed with a company that was assigned to Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

José Eduardo dos Santos awarded the $ 4.5 billion contract to build the power plant in 2015 to a consortium in which his daughter’s company was involved. The subcontract for Andritz should – according to the existing draft contract – total around 285 million euros. However, it was never implemented. The now Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco took the – allegedly arbitrary – commission from Andritz as an opportunity to exclude Isabel dos Santos’ company from the dam consortium. Allegations of corruption against dos Santos had already appeared in Angola – she herself vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

The fact that Andritz almost got involved in the controversial business arises from the cross-border investigative project “Luanda Leaks” by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). “Profil” came across the Styrian plant manufacturer in the database that the ICIJ shares with selected media partners.

Andritz himself essentially confirmed the processes when asked to “profil”. The order volume was not denied. The order was only conditional and dependent on the approval by the end customer, the company said. Ultimately, there was no such approval: Andritz had worked on the project for a month before the contract was stopped and canceled after six months. Accrued working hours were compensated. “Apart from the usual bidding costs in the project business, Andritz suffered no further damage.” The order now went to the German competitor Voith.