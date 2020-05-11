Börse Express – ROUNDUP 2: ROUNDUP: Tesla applies for further construction preparations

The US electric car maker Tesla
wants his plans for the first factory in despite the Corona crisis
Push Europe further. According to the company, the company
Brandenburg state government made a third application for early
Measures to prepare for construction. “Tesla continues unchanged
Project as on schedule for the construction of the factory in Grünheide ”
Transport Minister Guido Beermann (CDU) said on Monday at one
Conference call of the traffic committee of the Brandenburg state parliament.
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Monday
a video conference on the new branch of a federal agency in
Weißwasser in Oberlausitz (Saxony), his impression is that
nothing has changed in Tesla’s determination. He is going
assume that there will be no significant delays.
Tesla wants around 500,000 a year in Grünheide from summer 2021
Manufacture electric cars. Because an environmental permit is still
the company is preparing
on the site in Grünheide (Oder-Spree district) near Berlin
own risk. Tesla first applied, around 90 early
Clearing hectares of forest, then leveling soil.
Department head for the environment at the Ministry of the Environment, Axel Steffen,
told the committee that the early action would be in the
Basically about flat foundations of certain buildings and one
Laying supply lines above the water table
act. He called the state of the proceedings gratifying. There is
currently no big movements on the premises, behind the scenes
but will continue to work on the procedure. There are no signs
that it’s not going to be a final one later this year
Approval may come.
According to the ministry, more than 370 were against the project
Objections have been received. There was an appointment to discuss objections
canceled due to the Corona crisis. There is a new appointment
not yet fixed. Environmental department head Steffen said
there are plans by the federal government for online consultations
Speed up construction process. The country attaches great importance to the fact that
there will be a real discussion date if somehow
is conceivable. “We take every single objection and everyone
individual objector very seriously, “said Steffen.
Promotions
Critics see the public supply among other things
Drinking water at risk due to the settlement, but also criticized
the clearing and handling of animals on the premises. The
Companies now want to reduce water consumption. Under
this is one of the reasons why Tesla is planning the application already made
to change environmental approval. Whether this amended request
must be interpreted again in public, be it
depending on whether environmental impacts worsened, said
Steffen./vr/DP/stk
ISIN US88160R1014
AXC0270 2020-05-11 / 15: 49
Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. Redistribution, republication or permanent storage without the express prior consent of dpa-AFX is not permitted.
.
Be First to Comment