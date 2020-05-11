Börse Express – ROUNDUP 2: ROUNDUP: Tesla applies for further construction preparations

The US electric car maker Tesla

wants his plans for the first factory in despite the Corona crisis

Push Europe further. According to the company, the company

Brandenburg state government made a third application for early

Measures to prepare for construction. “Tesla continues unchanged

Project as on schedule for the construction of the factory in Grünheide ”

Transport Minister Guido Beermann (CDU) said on Monday at one

Conference call of the traffic committee of the Brandenburg state parliament.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Monday

a video conference on the new branch of a federal agency in

Weißwasser in Oberlausitz (Saxony), his impression is that

nothing has changed in Tesla’s determination. He is going

assume that there will be no significant delays.

Tesla wants around 500,000 a year in Grünheide from summer 2021

Manufacture electric cars. Because an environmental permit is still

the company is preparing

on the site in Grünheide (Oder-Spree district) near Berlin

own risk. Tesla first applied, around 90 early

Clearing hectares of forest, then leveling soil.

Department head for the environment at the Ministry of the Environment, Axel Steffen,

told the committee that the early action would be in the

Basically about flat foundations of certain buildings and one

Laying supply lines above the water table

act. He called the state of the proceedings gratifying. There is

currently no big movements on the premises, behind the scenes

but will continue to work on the procedure. There are no signs

that it’s not going to be a final one later this year

Approval may come.

According to the ministry, more than 370 were against the project

Objections have been received. There was an appointment to discuss objections

canceled due to the Corona crisis. There is a new appointment

not yet fixed. Environmental department head Steffen said

there are plans by the federal government for online consultations

Speed ​​up construction process. The country attaches great importance to the fact that

there will be a real discussion date if somehow

is conceivable. “We take every single objection and everyone

individual objector very seriously, “said Steffen.

Critics see the public supply among other things

Drinking water at risk due to the settlement, but also criticized

the clearing and handling of animals on the premises. The

Companies now want to reduce water consumption. Under

this is one of the reasons why Tesla is planning the application already made

to change environmental approval. Whether this amended request

must be interpreted again in public, be it

depending on whether environmental impacts worsened, said

Steffen./vr/DP/stk

