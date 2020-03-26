Börse Express – ROUNDUP 2: Trillions against the economic collapse

(continuously updated)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – States and central banks worldwide brace themselves

against the devastating economic consequences of

Coronavirus pandemic. But not only the sums planned for it

are different but also the instruments. In some places

consumers get direct payments, not elsewhere.

USA: Republicans and Democrats have turned up at night

Wednesday agreed on a gigantic aid package. According to the president

Donald Trump is said to be worth $ 2 trillion. It should also

give direct aid payments to taxpayers. For many

It is sorely needed for Americans. Because compared to others

Developed countries have a little social system in the United States –

and first data indicate a significant increase in

Unemployment. Part of the program are clear

Unemployment insurance improvements.

In addition, a lot of money should flow into hospitals and companies

should get loans more easily. Trump and his companies

Family, however, can be Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer

according to no aid loans. This is for companies

has been explicitly banned by government officials. The U.S. Federal Reserve

Fed has already cut interest rates sharply, strengthening dollar supply

and agreed to secure financial stability

to buy up unlimited securities.

GERMANY: Stumbling companies are said to have unlimited

Loan program remain solvent. Also for self-employed

and small companies 50 billion euros in direct aid – because

many find it difficult to make ends meet. Large companies

on the other hand, a protective screen with a volume of 500

Billions of euros can hatch, if necessary nationalizations

give. A particularly important topic in Germany is that

Social security contributions – because they are compared to some

other country high. Employers in need can now make contributions

hours until May. Posts would actually be this

Due on Friday, it is about 40 billion euros. Also the

Short-time worker regulation is an enormous relief and costs

Billions. Social security funds have recently had a decent level in this country

Financial cushion built up.

FRANCE: For companies and employees, help is in volume

of around 45 billion euros. Economic and

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke of an “economic and

Financial War “. The emergency plan is all about the crisis

companies affected by social security payments and

To pay taxes. The state also supports short-time work. Around

to save large, strategically important companies if necessary

As in Germany, nationalizations are not excluded.

Unlike in the United States, this is not the case in France anyway

out of the ordinary. The state is already numerous

Company present as a shareholder, for example at the car manufacturer Renault

.

ITALY: The highly indebted country became particularly affected by the epidemic

caught hard. That is why help for hospitals is extreme

urgent. The number of intensive care beds must be increased massively. For

the economy as a whole has a first aid package of Rome

25 billion euros put together – another is planned. “I can

not saying at the moment whether it is 50 or 70 or 100 billion euros

will be, but it will surely be the biggest measure of the past

Be decades, “said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

Ten billion euros flow into the weakening labor market, for example

for short-time work. Get citizens in need who cannot go to work

several hundred euros of emergency aid. Tax payments can be deferred

become. The government also wants the support of its citizens

secure – because the Italians, who often go on strike and protest

currently have to endure a lot and change their lives a lot.

SPAIN: 200 billion euros – that’s a fifth of the

Economic power of the country. The government is taking so much

Support the economy in hand. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

spoke of the largest package of measures in the history of Spanish

Democracy. Unemployed are said to be supported and a collapse of the

Production and bankruptcies can be prevented. Also a

Postponement of mortgage payments is planned – especially for

Employees who lose their jobs because of the crisis and

Self-employed with a drastic drop in income. Spain threatens

a déjà vu: In the end, the country had had a difficult time

Debt crisis recovers. Above all, unemployment was

decreased continuously.

EU: While the states support domestic companies with billions

Brussels is in debt to the states

help. Funds from the ESM euro rescue fund are under discussion,

which is endowed with over 400 billion euros. Eurogroup boss

Mario Centeno speaks of a “pandemic crisis support” and

expects an agreement in the coming days. Already

The debt and deficit rules have been suspended to the states

to give more scope. Also so-called “corona bonds” for the

joint debts are under discussion. Nine countries, including

Italy and France voted for it in a letter.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) warned

a “ghost and ghost debate”.

The European Union is already providing great help for the euro area

Central Bank (ECB) with particularly cheap loans and one

750 billion euro bond purchase program interest rates low

wants to hold. The EU Commission also wants European companies

protect against takeovers and has appropriate guidelines

published.

ASIA: Unlike the recent financial crisis, China has so far

no huge stimulus package announced. See instead

the worst of the coronavirus crisis is behind you. The

Restrictions in Hubei Province from where the virus spread

began to spread, are partially canceled. Has pushed

the government, however, cut taxes and other facilities.

South Korea is planning economic aid equivalent to almost 74 billion

Euro. According to media reports, Japan wants around 124

Take billions of euros in hand. Much like in the US

consumers benefit directly from it – because it is about

the issuance of cash and gift vouchers to the

Public. / Tos / DP / fba

