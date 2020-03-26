Börse Express – ROUNDUP 2: Trillions against the economic collapse

(continuously updated)
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – States and central banks worldwide brace themselves
against the devastating economic consequences of
Coronavirus pandemic. But not only the sums planned for it
are different but also the instruments. In some places
consumers get direct payments, not elsewhere.
USA: Republicans and Democrats have turned up at night
Wednesday agreed on a gigantic aid package. According to the president
Donald Trump is said to be worth $ 2 trillion. It should also
give direct aid payments to taxpayers. For many
It is sorely needed for Americans. Because compared to others
Developed countries have a little social system in the United States –
and first data indicate a significant increase in
Unemployment. Part of the program are clear
Unemployment insurance improvements.
In addition, a lot of money should flow into hospitals and companies
should get loans more easily. Trump and his companies
Family, however, can be Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer
according to no aid loans. This is for companies
has been explicitly banned by government officials. The U.S. Federal Reserve
Fed has already cut interest rates sharply, strengthening dollar supply
and agreed to secure financial stability
to buy up unlimited securities.
GERMANY: Stumbling companies are said to have unlimited
Loan program remain solvent. Also for self-employed
and small companies 50 billion euros in direct aid – because
many find it difficult to make ends meet. Large companies
on the other hand, a protective screen with a volume of 500
Billions of euros can hatch, if necessary nationalizations
give. A particularly important topic in Germany is that
Social security contributions – because they are compared to some
other country high. Employers in need can now make contributions
hours until May. Posts would actually be this
Due on Friday, it is about 40 billion euros. Also the
Short-time worker regulation is an enormous relief and costs
Billions. Social security funds have recently had a decent level in this country
Financial cushion built up.
FRANCE: For companies and employees, help is in volume
of around 45 billion euros. Economic and
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke of an “economic and
Financial War “. The emergency plan is all about the crisis
companies affected by social security payments and
To pay taxes. The state also supports short-time work. Around
to save large, strategically important companies if necessary
As in Germany, nationalizations are not excluded.
Unlike in the United States, this is not the case in France anyway
out of the ordinary. The state is already numerous
Company present as a shareholder, for example at the car manufacturer Renault
.
ITALY: The highly indebted country became particularly affected by the epidemic
caught hard. That is why help for hospitals is extreme
urgent. The number of intensive care beds must be increased massively. For
the economy as a whole has a first aid package of Rome
25 billion euros put together – another is planned. “I can
not saying at the moment whether it is 50 or 70 or 100 billion euros
will be, but it will surely be the biggest measure of the past
Be decades, “said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
Ten billion euros flow into the weakening labor market, for example
for short-time work. Get citizens in need who cannot go to work
several hundred euros of emergency aid. Tax payments can be deferred
become. The government also wants the support of its citizens
secure – because the Italians, who often go on strike and protest
currently have to endure a lot and change their lives a lot.
SPAIN: 200 billion euros – that’s a fifth of the
Economic power of the country. The government is taking so much
Support the economy in hand. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
spoke of the largest package of measures in the history of Spanish
Democracy. Unemployed are said to be supported and a collapse of the
Production and bankruptcies can be prevented. Also a
Postponement of mortgage payments is planned – especially for
Employees who lose their jobs because of the crisis and
Self-employed with a drastic drop in income. Spain threatens
a déjà vu: In the end, the country had had a difficult time
Debt crisis recovers. Above all, unemployment was
decreased continuously.
EU: While the states support domestic companies with billions
Brussels is in debt to the states
help. Funds from the ESM euro rescue fund are under discussion,
which is endowed with over 400 billion euros. Eurogroup boss
Mario Centeno speaks of a “pandemic crisis support” and
expects an agreement in the coming days. Already
The debt and deficit rules have been suspended to the states
to give more scope. Also so-called “corona bonds” for the
joint debts are under discussion. Nine countries, including
Italy and France voted for it in a letter.
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) warned
a “ghost and ghost debate”.
The European Union is already providing great help for the euro area
Central Bank (ECB) with particularly cheap loans and one
750 billion euro bond purchase program interest rates low
wants to hold. The EU Commission also wants European companies
protect against takeovers and has appropriate guidelines
published.
ASIA: Unlike the recent financial crisis, China has so far
no huge stimulus package announced. See instead
the worst of the coronavirus crisis is behind you. The
Restrictions in Hubei Province from where the virus spread
began to spread, are partially canceled. Has pushed
the government, however, cut taxes and other facilities.
South Korea is planning economic aid equivalent to almost 74 billion
Euro. According to media reports, Japan wants around 124
Take billions of euros in hand. Much like in the US
consumers benefit directly from it – because it is about
the issuance of cash and gift vouchers to the
Public. / Tos / DP / fba
ISIN FR0000131906
AXC0479 2020-03-25 / 19:30
Copyright dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH. All rights reserved. Redistribution, republication or permanent storage without the express prior consent of dpa-AFX is not permitted.
.