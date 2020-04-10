Börse Express – ROUNDUP 3: Trump names possible agreement of Opec + ‘very acceptable’

US President Donald Trump has the potential

Agreement between the Opec oil cartel and its cooperation partners (Opec +)

welcomed by funding cuts. The preliminary agreement between

Russia and Saudi Arabia is a “very acceptable agreement”,

Trump said in Washington on Thursday evening (local time) after one

Conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and

the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Russia and Saudi Arabia basically had one

agreed significant reduction in oil production. So that could

month-long price war of both producing countries will end, too

Had put US producers under severe pressure. However there is

no final agreement yet. Not all producing countries would have it

formally agreed and Mexico had not yet signed, said

Delegates. The agreement could lead to a decline in the oil supply

of about five million barrels (159 liters each).

Investors were disappointed. So the price of a barrel fell

US grade WTI on the futures market by more than nine percent. Before that he was

at times jumped significantly after hopes up

a double cut had occurred.

The drastic cut recently seemed inevitable because both

the corona crisis as well as a price war between Saudi Arabia and

Russia has been weighing heavily on the oil price for weeks.

Opec Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in the opening speech

the meeting of Opec + that the organization for 2020 of

a drop in demand for crude oil by 6.8 million barrels a day

going out According to Barkindo, the decline is even likely in the second quarter

amount to around twelve million barrels. “These are breathtaking

Numbers. Unprecedented in modern times, “said Barkindo.

The price of a barrel of the North Sea Brent was on February 19

still at almost $ 60 – on April 1, the barrel just cost

around $ 25 still. The Brent price climbed on Thursday

temporarily back to around $ 33.

It is important to ask from which starting level the

Countries of Opec + want to cut production. Because as part of their

Price wars began in Saudi Arabia and Russia

April increased significantly.

At the Opec + meeting in early March, Saudi Arabia and

Russia cannot agree on a common strategy. since

Years, Opec + has been trying to increase the oil price with production limits

stabilize – due to the lack of a new deal, these ran

Restrictions but end of March. The clearly emerging one

Despite the corona crisis, the brawlers started up their production –

and drove the oil price rapidly into the basement.

In order to be able to raise the price again with production cuts,

The 23 Opec + countries are likely to be looking for partners

issue. Canada and Norway have recently indicated interest

cooperation. Even the organization of the African

Oil States (APPO) was demonstratively behind the on Thursday

Opec + – even before the results of their negotiations became public.

A conference call by the G20 energy ministers is scheduled for Friday

take place where the future of the oil market also plays a role

should play. The decisive factor, however, is the US response.

Commerzbank Analyst Carsten Fritsch held it up

Start of the Opec + session for possible that the cartel without the

Helped the Americans completely cut production

waived. “Then it should be really serious for the oil price.”

A cut in crude oil production by ten million barrels a day

would correspond to about ten percent of total global production

the corona crisis. The share of the 13 Opec countries in the global oil market

was a little less than 30 percent recently, together with the ten

Cooperation partners (“Opec +”) are around 45 percent./nif/bgf/he

