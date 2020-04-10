Börse Express – ROUNDUP 3: Trump names possible agreement of Opec + ‘very acceptable’

US President Donald Trump has the potential
Agreement between the Opec oil cartel and its cooperation partners (Opec +)
welcomed by funding cuts. The preliminary agreement between
Russia and Saudi Arabia is a “very acceptable agreement”,
Trump said in Washington on Thursday evening (local time) after one
Conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and
the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Russia and Saudi Arabia basically had one
agreed significant reduction in oil production. So that could
month-long price war of both producing countries will end, too
Had put US producers under severe pressure. However there is
no final agreement yet. Not all producing countries would have it
formally agreed and Mexico had not yet signed, said
Delegates. The agreement could lead to a decline in the oil supply
of about five million barrels (159 liters each).
Investors were disappointed. So the price of a barrel fell
US grade WTI on the futures market by more than nine percent. Before that he was
at times jumped significantly after hopes up
a double cut had occurred.
The drastic cut recently seemed inevitable because both
the corona crisis as well as a price war between Saudi Arabia and
Russia has been weighing heavily on the oil price for weeks.
Opec Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said in the opening speech
the meeting of Opec + that the organization for 2020 of
a drop in demand for crude oil by 6.8 million barrels a day
going out According to Barkindo, the decline is even likely in the second quarter
amount to around twelve million barrels. “These are breathtaking
Numbers. Unprecedented in modern times, “said Barkindo.
The price of a barrel of the North Sea Brent was on February 19
still at almost $ 60 – on April 1, the barrel just cost
around $ 25 still. The Brent price climbed on Thursday
temporarily back to around $ 33.
It is important to ask from which starting level the
Countries of Opec + want to cut production. Because as part of their
Price wars began in Saudi Arabia and Russia
April increased significantly.
At the Opec + meeting in early March, Saudi Arabia and
Russia cannot agree on a common strategy. since
Years, Opec + has been trying to increase the oil price with production limits
stabilize – due to the lack of a new deal, these ran
Restrictions but end of March. The clearly emerging one
Despite the corona crisis, the brawlers started up their production –
and drove the oil price rapidly into the basement.
In order to be able to raise the price again with production cuts,
The 23 Opec + countries are likely to be looking for partners
issue. Canada and Norway have recently indicated interest
cooperation. Even the organization of the African
Oil States (APPO) was demonstratively behind the on Thursday
Opec + – even before the results of their negotiations became public.
A conference call by the G20 energy ministers is scheduled for Friday
take place where the future of the oil market also plays a role
should play. The decisive factor, however, is the US response.
Commerzbank Analyst Carsten Fritsch held it up
Start of the Opec + session for possible that the cartel without the
Helped the Americans completely cut production
waived. “Then it should be really serious for the oil price.”
A cut in crude oil production by ten million barrels a day
would correspond to about ten percent of total global production
the corona crisis. The share of the 13 Opec countries in the global oil market
was a little less than 30 percent recently, together with the ten
Cooperation partners (“Opec +”) are around 45 percent./nif/bgf/he
