Börse Stuttgart extends CEO Höptner’s contract by four years

Frankfurt The old boss is also the new one: the supervisory board of the Stuttgart stock exchange has extended the contract of the chairman of the management board, Alexander Höptner, by four years. This was announced by the regional exchange on Friday. Höptner will remain the CEO of the important certificate trading subsidiary Euwax.

Höptner has done “successful work”, the Supervisory Board explained. Since January 2018, he has been double head of Exchange and Euwax. In 2017 he started in Stuttgart as managing director for sales and IT.

“We are very pleased to be able to consistently pursue our strategic direction as a private investor exchange and pioneer in the digital business with Alexander Höptner,” said Michael Völter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Both the traditional business and the new, digital business areas would be further expanded in the coming years. “The Stuttgart Stock Exchange will take advantage of the opportunities that arise from the increasing digitalization of international financial markets at an early stage,” said Völter.

The 49-year-old Höptner is considered a digital pioneer. Under his aegis, the Stuttgart company has so far successfully escaped the fate of the other German regional exchanges. The latter are only a shadow of themselves compared to the overwhelming competition from Frankfurt.

Höptner knows the market leader well: At Deutsche Börse he was responsible for IT. After leaving the company, he set up a marketplace for virtual goods with two start-ups. He sees cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and digital, “tokenized” securities as a new part of Stuttgart’s DNA – and as an opportunity for the regional exchange to also survive in the long term with Frankfurt.

“We are the German private investor exchange, which sets us apart from the competition,” Höptner told Handelsblatt in 2019. “In the past, we thought too much about which products the financial industry wanted. Now the question has to be asked: What does the customer want? We have a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the next technological revolution: tokenization. ”

Under Höptner’s leadership, the Stuttgart Stock Exchange has launched a trading center for Bitcoin and Co. called Bison, which is aimed primarily at beginners. For professional investors, the Stuttgart-based company launched the Handelsblatt BSDEX (“Stuttgart Digital Exchange”), which is to become “Germany’s first regulated trading center for digital assets”. For example, the blockchain bonds planned by the federal government are to be traded here, but are still stuck in the legislative process.

Höptner also has plenty to do away from its crypto commitments: The turnover of the Stuttgart stock exchange fell between 2017 and 2019, from around 80 to around 68 billion euros. Over the next four years, the CEO has to prove that the decline can be stopped via digital business.

