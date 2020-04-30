bosses and employees hope to get out of the blur

Wearing a mask, staggered hours, teleworking, short-time working… Édouard Philippe consults the social partners on Thursday on the conditions for economic recovery from May 11. For several SMEs, the resumption of activity looks very complicated from an organizational point of view.

With a contraction of 5.8% in the first quarter, the French economy is officially in recession, in particular because of the containment put in place to curb the epidemic of Covid-19. There is therefore an urgent need to revive economic activity. How? ‘Or’ What ? With what means? This is what is at stake in the discussions to be held this Thursday in Matignon. The Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has already asked “ insistently »Companies to maintain teleworking as much as possible and to ensure that employees are equipped with masks for companies where their presence is required. However, there are still many uncertainties concerning the gradual end of confinement and the conditions for resuming activity from May 11.

Sophie Marcou is CEO of MTB, an SME in heating and air conditioning maintenance. For her, the resumption of activity on May 11 is a real headache: “ In a maintenance company, maintenance technicians intervene. So they have special permissions that I provide to them. And I still don’t know if these authorizations, I put them until May 11 or until June 1. I do not know, she explains. I still do not know at the moment whether people who keep their children at home will be able to resume an activity or not. So it’s complicated. “

Jean-François Durand heads Techmo Hygiène, a sanitation and pest control company. His concern is to find enough protective equipment for his employees. ” My main problem is to be sure that I will have safety equipment, work equipment, he emphasizes. I’ve been waiting for 5,000 masks for three weeks. Fortunately, I had some, but I have half of my order stuck somewhere, we don’t know where. And that’s a real topic, and it takes a lot of energy to say: where am I going to have what it takes to keep my people safe? “

“With or without a mask, you will have to do with”

Imanol Galdos is a mechanic in Hendaye, a town in south-eastern France, near the Spanish border. His garage has been closed since the start of containment. Currently on partial unemployment, he is preparing to resume on May 11. ” The opening is scheduled. There, they are reviving customers to be able to resume activity, testifies the employee who was informed by his boss. We will be able to resume work from May 11, however I don’t think it will be full time. It will be part-time, only in the morning or in the afternoon with shifts depending on the number of employees present. “

The mechanic said that he was not particularly worried about health safety and protective equipment. ” Either way, one way or the other, you’ll have to deal with it, he says. After yes, I don’t think there will be enough masks for everyone, not right away. These are certainties, not worries. We, at the level of gloves or soaps or others, in relation to our sector of activity, we are already working with. After the masks, I think it’s going to be a problem. So, we will have to do with, with or without masks. “

For him, the priority now is to return to work. ” It’s not possible to continue like this, neither for me nor for anyone. Neither for the country, we cannot, he believes. And it’s not going to disappear overnight, so we’ll have to deal with it. “

Faced with the complexity of the return to work, employers’ organizations are asking that state funding for partial unemployment be extended beyond June 1.