Bourse-Côte d’Ivoire: BRVM and DC / BR educate institutional investors

The BRVM and the DC / BR held awareness meetings for institutional investors, orders of the liberal professions and Ivorian SMEs, on February 25, 26 and 27, 2020 in Abidjan. These meetings are part of the implementation of the targeted promotion strategy of the BRVM and the DC / BR with current and potential players in the UEMOA Regional Financial Market.

Discussions with Ivorian institutional investors focused on the role they must play in driving the secondary market through more active management of their investments with a view to optimizing the security / liquidity / profitability triptych. The liberal professions have been made aware of the opportunities presented by the market for the diversification of the sources of profitability of savings and the increase in wealth of the middle class. The meeting with SMEs brought together around the BRVM the companies participating in the Elite BRVM Lounge Program as well as prospects who wish to access long-term financing from the capital market.

These SMEs, for the most part with high growth potential, were built on the advantages of the opening of capital and the IPO, in particular on the Third Compartment of the BRVM in order to ensure their sustainability as well as their long-term development. term. It emerged from these three days of discussions: the need for institutional investors to profit from the market by effectively managing risks with suitable tools and qualified human resources; the need to organize specific training workshops for insurance and reinsurance companies as well as for professional orders; the need to initiate discussions with CIMA, CIPRES and FANAF with a view to promoting better intervention by insurance companies and pension funds on the market by adapting existing regulations; the importance of pursuing communication and awareness-raising actions in order to further disseminate the stock market culture among UEMOA populations.

The meetings were attended by the Director General of CRRAE UEMOA, representatives of the CNPS, the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations of Côte d’Ivoire, the Military Provident Fund, the Directorate General of Taxes, Professional Orders of Chartered accountants, Notaries, Lawyers, Doctors, Real estate experts, SUNU insurance companies, NSIA Assurances, Atlantique Assurances Vie, SAHAM Assurances, as well as companies like COFINA, Hyper Access Systems, Petro Ivoire, ENSBTP, GAS and OIL, GEBAT , SIAG, BANIBAH, Agro West Africa, etc.