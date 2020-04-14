[BREAKING] 50 Sailors Test Positive For COVID-19 And Thousands Of Sailors Forced To Be Quarantined

50 seafarers from the French Navy’s Flagship the Charles de Gaulle test positive for COVID-19 after carrying out NATO drills with their allies, including a British warship. As soon as the information hit about the positive situations, thousands of sailors have because then evacuated and are placed in quarantine.

About 2,100 seafarers were taken off as well as have actually been placed under quarantine when the provider docked in the southerly French port of Toulon. The vessel had to shorten her trip in the Mediterranean and also the Atlantic by ten days as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources from the French information network BFMTV has actually claimed, ‘at the very least 40 instances’ which showed up around 3 PM on Sunday mid-day. The local authorities claimed that it was a very thorough operation in which they needed to get rid of the soldiers and also make certain there was no danger for additional infection.

Before docking at Toulon, three seafarers had actually been left to the healthcare facility as a ‘precaution.’

All of the team and also workers will be tested, as well as no matter the results, they will certainly be positioned under quarantine for over two weeks or 14 days. In addition to that, there will be no physical call enabled from friends and household, claimed the spokeswoman for the regional authorities, Christine Ribbe.

She had this to claim, “Our purpose is to safeguard all our seafarers as well as also their family members with an unprecedented release,”

In this case, only after the quarantine and if every little thing is secure, they can leave and also not prior to then.

The ship itself, Charles de Gaulle, will certainly be up for a considerable disinfection procedure to ensure that the infection will not be present or, at the really the very least, be also very little to cause any type of health problems or contribute to brand-new situations. We formerly made a post about just exactly how far contagious the coronavirus is, and also you can review everything below right after this one.

The vessel was currently outfitted with a med bay as well as had life-saving equipment prepared yet wasn’t prepared to satisfy that amount of instances alone, which motivated for assistance from the French federal government.

France reported just on Sunday that there had actually been a reduced variety of fatalities over 24 hrs, with just 315 deaths compared to the 345 the day before.

The Charles de Gaulle, NATO’s Maritime Group One additionally took component in the workouts. Accompanying them would be a force of the Royal Navy Type 23 frigate the HMS Sutherland.

Charles de Gaulle has more than 600 pilots and also support staff, consisting of Rafale M fighters in addition to AS532 Cougar helicopters. The vessel is the only nuclear-powered carrier that was built outside the United States Navy.

