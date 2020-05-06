[BREAKING] Apple’s WWDC Happens Online FOR FREE on June 22 Amid Coronavirus

18 SHARES Share Tweet

On Tuesday, May 5, Apple officially announces major changes in its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This event is a much-awaited gathering of all developers in the tech industry. For 2020, Apple will host this annual event. However, since almost every country is now under lockdown and stay-at-home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the company officially announces that all events held during WWDC will be made online. Here are the other things you must expect in the event.

ALSO READ: Scientists: Coronavirus Mutates Again; Now With a Similar RNA With 2003 SARS Outbreak

According to the latest blog posting of the Apple website, the sought-after event of all tech developers in the world must now be held virtually starting on June 22.

These changes were made following the existing social distancing measures and lockdown orders from the government. Normally, this event happens in San Francisco Bay Area, but the city now also practices lockdown measures.

As a way to compromise to all developers looking forward to this event, Apple decided to make the event in an all-online gathering to protect everyone from crowds at the event.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

ALSO READ: [BREAKING] COVID-19 Cure Almost Here? Pfizer Pushes Potential Cure to Clinical Trials, And Will Create Millions Of Vaccines by 2021

To those people who don’t know what this event offers, Apple’s WWDC is one of the most prestigious tech events that are highly-anticipated throughout the year.

This event features early announcements for new iPhones, iPads, or even MacBook. It allows Apple engineers around the world to be gathered in one with the heads of Apple themselves.

“We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event,” said Schiller.

Not only experts from different fields of Apple will be invited to the said event. The company also announced the Swift Student Challenge, a program for student developers to showcase their coding skills by creating their own Swift playground.

As the company’s huge thanks to its 31st year, Apple wants everyone to be a part of WWDC– even students that are still innovating on developing technology.

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

For all developers out there, here’s your chance to visit the WWDC 2020.

Developers need to download the Apple Developer app and check-in other details about the event through their official website and via email. Having problems on how to pay for the event will no longer be a problem anymore as Apple announces that all developers will be given free access throughout the event.

ALSO READ: Facebook Big Events Canceled Until 2021; Employees Work-From-Home Extend Until May Says Mark Zuckerberg