By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus and had developed mild symptoms.

Johnson is the first leader of a European country to confirm testing positive for the virus. In a brief video message, he said he would continue working, albeit in self-isolation.

The pound lost over a cent against the dollar before rebounding a little to be at $1.2224 by 7:30 AM ET (1130 GMT) .