[BREAKING] CORONAVIRUS: Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci to Begin Modified Quarantine

Last week, two White House aides had been confirmed positive for novel coronavirus. Now, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will start a “modified quarantine,” as he was exposed to the said staff.

It means Fauci was not “in close proximity” to the person who tested positive by the time he was confirmed to be positive for the virus. With that, Fauci is not required to go full quarantine like Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. According to an FDA official, who confirmed the report to CNN on Friday, May 9, Hahn came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for COVID-19, a CDC spokesperson also told CNN.

Staff who were tested positive for COVID-19, whom Hahn or Redfield were exposed, will not be identified, according to officials. However, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, and was always in the White House coronavirus task force meetings, Katie Miller, was reportedly tested positive on Friday.

Despite the situation, Fauci is still expected to attend the senate hearing set for Tuesday, May 12, and expected to testify at the Senate Health Committee. According to Fox News, two other White House coronavirus task force members are still going to attend the hearing via video conference after placing themselves in quarantine.

