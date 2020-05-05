[BREAKING] COVID-19 Update: NO Vaccine May Happen at All, Reveals Expert; Georgia Donates 3D Printer for Swab Test

Is there a Coronavirus vaccine? As of now, no vaccine has been discovered to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2. Officials around the world have stated that the possibilities of finding the vaccine can happen within the year. However, a health professor at London thinks otherwise.

According to the report of CNN, a lot of viruses worldwide still have no vaccines to cure the patients. And human Coronavirus may be one of the examples.

Dr. David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London, reveals that everyone must not give false hope of acquiring a Coronavirus vaccine as there are possibilities that there may be none available. He states that not all viruses already have their vaccines.

He also clarified that vaccines on clinical trial periods that pass on safety and effectiveness tests do not mean that they’re ready to be used on patients.

“There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against,” said Nabarro. “It’s absolutely essential that all societies everywhere get themselves into a position where they are able to defend against the coronavirus as a constant threat and to be able to go about social life and economic activity with the virus in our midst.”





The U.S. Government still believes there’ll be vaccine soon

Over 1 million positive cases and less than 70,000 deaths were already recorded in the United States of America. Though Nabarro said that having a vaccine may not happen, after all, the Federal government states otherwise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that Coronavirus vaccine might come after 12 to 18 months.

“We’ve never accelerated a vaccine in a year to 18 months,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “It doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but it will be quite a heroic achievement.

While other experts think different sides regarding the creation of a vaccine, Georgia state has recently deployed 3D printers for the production of nasal swabs.

This was after the state’s governor announces lifting of shelter-at-home orders for most people and allowed hair salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, and bowling alleys to reopen and restaurants to resume dine-in service.

Dr. Jeffrey James donates a 3D printer at the dental college wherein he teaches. The target is to create nasal swabs at a rate of 300 per day. But the government of Georgia asked the doctor to produce more numbers and agreed to create 5,000 swabs daily.

“Our goal is to use every single test we’ve got every single day,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

