[BREAKING] COVID-19 UPDATE: WHO Confirms Wuhan Market’s Role in Outbreak; Pangolins Cure Coronavirus?

20 SHARES Share Tweet

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the connection of the controversial Wuhan Market in China, with the spread of Coronavirus in the world. The agency has said that the market had a clear role in spreading the disease but clarified that no tangible evidence is yet released supporting this claim.

Meanwhile, scientists have found out that scaly-skinned mammals. Pangolin– another traditional Chinese delicacy– have its tolerance against acquiring the virus. Is this the key to a Coronavirus cure?

ALSO READ: COVID-18 UPDATE: Patients with Severe Vitamin D Deficiency are More Likely to Have Major Coronavirus Complications

On Friday, May 8, the world health agency confirms the all-time rumor of the Wuhan market spreading the virus.

Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert on food safety and zoonotic viruses that cross the species barrier from animals to humans, has said that the wholesale market in central China was shut down due to the main purpose of stopping further spread of the virus.

The official, though, clarifies that there is still no enough evidence pointing out the exact connection of the market into spreading the deadly disease.

“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear. But what role we don’t know, whether it was the source or amplifying setting or just a coincidence that some cases were detected in and around that market,” said him.

It was not clear whether the animals that were sold in the market or infected humans at the market started the outbreak.

As expected, Embarek did not comment on the allegations against China and the said Wuhan lab that allegedly started the disease.

“What is important, what would be of great help, is to get hold of the virus before it adapted to humans, before the version we have now. Because then we would better understand how it adapted to humans, how it evolved,” he said.

He also said that China may have to start the investigation involving this case.

“In terms of investigations, China has most probably, most likely, all the expertise needed to do these investigations. They have a lot of very qualified researchers to that,” he added.





Pangolin: The secret to Coronavirus cure?

While WHO finds the reason behind the spread of the virus, most scientists are now more focused on finding the cure against the virus.

A study published in Frontiers in Immunology suggests that another Chinese delicacy called Pangolins may contain the real cure against the disease.

In the study, pangolins appeared to have tolerance against the Coronavirus that most humans get infected with. It doesn’t imply that this mammal cannot be infected with Coronavirus at all, but its effect perhaps reduced when transferred to these scaly anteaters.

“Our study suggests that pangolins respond to coronaviruses differently from other mammals including humans,” co-author Dr. Leopold Eckhart, of the Medical University of Vienna, told Newsweek. “We believe that the defense against RNA viruses, such as corona and influenza viruses, may be decreased in intensity or altered in its timing in pangolins.”

At the same time, scientists warn that since this is not yet proven, another type of virus may happen if pangolins will be instantly used as treatment against the virus.

ALSO READ: [VIDEO] CORONAVIRUS: Social Distancing Not Enough With 6 Feet As New Footage Shows COVID-19 Can Spread Up To 12 Feet Through Coughing