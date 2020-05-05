[BREAKING] Illegal Robocallers, Beware! FCC is Now Tougher in Hunting Them Down to Face Fines!

If you are tired of receiving shady calls, FCC as well!

U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now serious in taking down illegal scam operators and stop unwanted calls.

On Friday, May 1, the agency issued an order that will end the practice robocallers initiating unwanted calls, CNET reported.

FCC was already required by law to warn illegal robocallers or hunt them down to face fines before the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act was passed in December 2019. However, the passage of the TRACED Act lifted that requirement. The FCC is now free to make rules for enforcing the law. Now, the agency is allowed to make rules for enforcing the law.

“Robocall scam operators don’t need a warning these days to know what they are doing is illegal, and this FCC has long disliked the statutory requirement to grant them mulligans,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. “We have taken unprecedented action against spoofing violations in recent years, and removing this outdated ‘warning’ requirement will help us speed up enforcement to protect consumers,” he added.

FCC added they will increase fines against “individuals or companies initiating robocalls. ” The agency also extended the statute of limitations–the time when robocallers can be fined for violating the law by spoofing calls.

Some people may find spoofing someone funny. However, not in all cases! Illegal robocallers spoof calls by mimicking a local phone number to trick someone into answering the call.

Unwanted calls from robocallers have been growing in the United States. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the call surge increases. Just like hackers during COVID-19 lockdown, illegal callers took advantage of this time– by offering Americans nonexistent medical equipment or fake testing kits for COVID-19.

In March, the agency voted to require all companies to provide phone service implementing automated call-blocking technology to fight illegal robocalls. The agency set deadlines to phone and cable companies to comply with the new rules and implement the Shaken/Stir protocol, which is until June 20, 2021.

