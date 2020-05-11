[BREAKING] Qualcomm Displays Newest Snapdragon 768G 5G With Boosted CPU and GPU

Not even a year after the Snapdragon 765G, Qualcomm has introduced an upgraded version of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 768G 5G.

It has improved GPU performance and 20% higher CPU power than the previous model. There are also rumors that the upcoming Google Pixel 5 may be the first one to get this highly-powered processor.





A recent report of The Verge explained that another Qualcomm product is scheduled to be unveiled this year. It looks like the pandemic won’t be a problem for the company despite its still fresh release of last year’s Snapdragon 765G.

On Dec. 2019, the original Snapdragon 765G was released along with the standard Snapdragon 765 and the flagship Snapdragon 865. These were the first processors from Qualcomm to offer the latest trend for smartphones, 5G tech.

Despite its fame, Qualcomm advances another processor on its name called Snapdragon 768G.

The main difference between its predecessor and the previous one is that the successor ramps up higher performance for smartphones out there. Not only that, but it also gives a more advanced touch for gamers that use upper mid-range phones.

Snapdragon 768G still offers 5G tech. Aside from that, the processor adds advanced Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU that promises to have a 20% higher performance than its predecessor. GPU is not the only one that had an upgrade with the new processor.

Even the tech’s CPU has an improved 15% clock speed amounting to 2.8GHz Kryo 475 CPU compared to the original 2.4GHz CPU.

Similarly, 768G also features an integrated Snapdragon X52 modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G as well as compatibility with both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

“We are uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialization at scale and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we’re continuing to deliver solutions to address the needs of our OEM customers,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Our expanding portfolio has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world.”

Though Qualcomm has just released the new processor, few names from the industry already claimed ownership to the tech.

According to Android Central, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is set to be the first commercially-available device with Snapdragon 768. However, reports do not say when will it appear in the United States market.

The upcoming Google Pixel 5 also shares the same claim. Rumors have spread that the device will be coming with the 768G in the fall. But nothing’s for sure yet.

