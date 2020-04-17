[BREAKING] Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is Sale on Friday! Take Home this Handset for Only $650

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, another flagship will rise in the market–Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be available for sale on Friday, Apr. 17. But here is the catch, it is on sale, and you can buy it for $650!

Apparently, S10 Lite is more affordable than S10. The South Korean tech company, Samsung, unveiled the phone along with the Note 10 Lite ahead of CES 2020 in January.

S10 Lite features include a triple-rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 48-megapixel wide-angle, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. According to a source, Samsung said that this upcoming phone has the photo and video features like Single Take, Pro Video, and Night Hyperlapse as it added updated software.





READ ALSO: [BREAKING] Apple’s Cheapest $399 iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2020 Arriving Today?

The Galaxy S10 Lite will come in prism black, and you buy it online at the Samsung store, BestBuy and Amazon on Friday. Other features include 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays with 2,400×1,080 pixel resolution, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, an octa-core Snapdragon processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 4,500mAh battery. Also, 10 Lite runs Android 10.

Samsung also gives a limited-time offer for S10 Lite, and that includes $250 off with a trade-in at Samsung.com, a free pair of Galaxy Buds with purchase of the phone at Amazon, and up to $200 off with “qualified activation” at Best Buy.





SE 2020 is said to be the cheapest Apple’s device. It is currently selling for $399. Talking about its specs, reviewers described it as “a sequel to its sleeper hit from 2016, the original iPhone SE.” So expect it actually follows the design of Apple’s original 2016 version. It has a home button, wireless charging, and the A13 Bionic processor.

Check iPhone SE 2020 comparison here.





READ ALSO: Apple to Donate a Portion of Their ‘Product Red’ Sales to COVID-19 Relief Fund



