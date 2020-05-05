[BREAKING] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order May Fourth DLC Available For Download Now! All You Need To Know!

A surprise DLC has come out for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has come, the DLC is now live and is available for download. Honestly, if you’re a Star Wars fan, May 4 is like Christmas to us.





The surprise DLC dropped today May 4, and it includes a host of all-new cosmetics for your character, a battle grid, and added new combat challenges in the game.

The trailer was revealed from developers Respawn also today, as part of the highly anticipated “May 4” celebration. And Jedi: Fallen Order received an update to lift the stand-alone title by developers Respawn.

The combat challenges follow a wave-based arena, which you will be taking control of Cal Kestis, the protagonist to battle wave after wave of foes, which you can encounter in the story. It won’t be easy, mind you, so brush up on those lightsaber skills as well as your ability to dodge and side-step to make sure you will have even the slightest chance of winning.

Oh and don’t forget about the bounty hunters, they are annoying to fight against. If you ever had the unfortunate pleasure of encountering them in-game, you’ll know what we’re talking about.

Among the challenges, it also includes a unique parameter like “no healing,” as well as “take no damage.” Another exciting thing to challenge yourself with is the all-new Battle Grid system; this would allow you to create your very own obstacle course by challenging yourself against enemies of your choice on a grid to square off with.

The update is available now. So don’t forget to boot up your Jedi: Fallen Order game and read the whole article to know what you’re getting yourself into. As always, May 4 Be With You, Padawan.

