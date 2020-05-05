[BREAKING] Texas Police Officer Dies in Plane Crash After Responding to a Bogus 911 Call

A Texas police officer responding in a 911 call is now dead after its plane gets crashed into an apartment complex that he was flying. The investigative team has not yet found out the reason behind the said plane crash. Another police officer who was the one flying the plane remains in a critical condition after the incident.

Terrible news has been reported by the City of Houston in Texas on early Saturday. A force plane was crashed into a nearby apartment complex– killing one police officer and one in critical condition.

“Please keep two of our officers in your thoughts and prayers,” writes Joe Gamaldi, national vice president for the Fraternal Order of Police. “They have been involved in an on-duty helicopter crash on the Northside of town. Currently being life-flighted to the hospital, unknown condition at this time.”

As reported on Fox News, after the plane got to crash in the building, the two officers remained and were trapped inside the vehicle. The responders of the Houston department were forced to extract both officers from the plane to check the status of the victims.

“They literally had to cut the pilots out of the wreckage,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters at a news conference soon after the crash.

Unfortunately, only one from the two Texas officers survives the incident. Acevedo said that the pilot that survived the plane crash was very “banged up” and requires immediate surgery. However, the Police Chief is hopeful that the officer will still survive the operation.

Police chief Acevedo has not yet announced any reasons behind the said plane crash. However, he clarified that no civilians were killed or got hurt due to the incident.

He also said that the pilot had skillfully managed to crash the plane in a place wherein no one is expected to get hurt.

“We don’t have any idea why it went down at this time,” explains Acevedo.

The Texas police officers were flying the crashed force plane after the department received a 911 call saying there was a floating body found in the bayou. The two went under air investigation.

However, it turns out that the call is “probably a bogus call — we don’t know,” according to the police chief.

The City of Houston sends its messages to the family of the deceased officer and the one that is in critical condition.

