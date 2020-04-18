Breaking: U.S. Oil Rig Count Down by 66 This Week

By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – The U.S. fell by 66 this week, data from the industry firm Baker Hughes showed, indicating the massive production cuts undertaken by domestic oil drillers as crude prices hit near-19-year lows.

Baker Hughes data showed oil rigs down to 438 this week from 504 last week, down 13%.

Oil rigs are down by a total 245 since the week ended March 13, when there were 638 rigs. That constitutes a drop of more than 35%.

The front-month contract in , the New York-traded benchmark for U.S. oil, plunged to as low as $17.31 per barrel Friday — marking a bottom since 2001 — as it headed for delivery. It was down 9% on the day and 19% on the week.