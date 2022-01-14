Brent reaches (dollar)85 as a weaker dollar piques investor interest.

Oil prices have risen about 5% due to volatility caused by unrest in Kazakhstan and the sale of US crude from emergency stocks.

Brent surpassed (dollar)85 a barrel on Friday, as the US dollar fell to its lowest level in more than a year, piqueing investor interest in dollar-indexed oil.

At 1149GMT, international benchmark Brent crude was trading at (dollar)85.29 per barrel, up 0.97 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)84.47 per barrel.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)82.86 per barrel, up 0.9 percent from the previous session’s closing price of (dollar)82.12.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of an American dollar against a basket of currencies such as the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, and the Swiss franc, fell to 94.84 on Friday, down 0.9 percent for the week.

Oil-importing countries are encouraged to buy more crude at lower dollar-denominated prices as the value of the greenback falls.

The oil markets have had a tumultuous week.

The oil market began the week with bearish sentiment due to geopolitical unrest in OPEC member Kazakhstan, but ended the week with nearly 5% gains.

Brent gained 4.58 percent from Monday’s opening price of (dollar)81.76 a barrel, while WTI gained 5.38 percent from Monday’s opening price of (dollar)78.88 a barrel.

2, Protests erupted in the country over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau province, which later devolved into clashes with police, with the most violence taking place in Almaty, the country’s former capital and largest city.

Production at the massive Tengiz oil field in western Kazakhstan was also disrupted as a result of the protests.

However, Chevron, the operator, later stated that output was gradually returning to normal levels.

However, the rapid spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant and related restrictions in some European countries, as well as China, the world’s second largest oil consumer, put downward pressure on demand, raising concerns.

China increased COVID-19 mitigation measures in response to an increase in daily cases, while US crude oil inventories fell more than expected, supporting prices higher.

On Thursday, the coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 4,630 people, with 190 of them being new.

