brewers dried up by the closure of bars

The world number two Heineken saw its sales volumes decrease by 14% in March. Small independent players are also very affected

The Dutch brewer suffers from the closure of bars, hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs in many of the countries where it operates.

While Coca-Cola reported Tuesday a 25% drop in sales volumes in April, Heineken confirms that consumers are no longer thirsty for alcoholic beverages. On Wednesday, the Dutch brewer known for its Heineken, Amstel and Desperados brands reported a 2.1% drop in volumes in the first quarter, and a 14% drop in March alone. As well as a net profit down by almost 70%, to 94 million euros. In question: “The large-scale containment measures taken by many countries, such as movement restrictions for populations and store closings, sometimes combined with the compulsory locking of production facilities”, explains the group in a press release.

“This initial impact of the Covid-19 crisis (…) should worsen in the second quarter of 2020”, adds Heineken. A fortnight ago, the group had already suspended all of its financial objectives. Even if it is very present in supermarkets,